75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = tan¹⁰x / (5x+3)⁶
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = tan¹⁰x / (5x+3)⁶
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = (x+1)^3/2(x-4)^5/2 / (5x+3)^2/3
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = x⁸cos³ x / √x-1
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = (1+x²)^sin x
Calculate the derivative of the following functions (i) using the fact that bx = exIn b and (ii) using logarithmic differentiation. Verify that both answers are the same.
y = (x²+1)x
Calculate the derivative of the following functions (i) using the fact that bx = exIn b and (ii) using logarithmic differentiation. Verify that both answers are the same.
y = (4x+1)In x