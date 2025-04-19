Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Rational Functions Graphing rational functions involves analyzing the function's behavior by identifying key features such as intercepts, asymptotes, and the overall shape of the graph. For the function y = (x² - 4) / (x² - 2), one must determine where the function is undefined (vertical asymptotes) and where it crosses the axes (x and y intercepts) to sketch an accurate graph. Recommended video: 5:53 5:53 Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Local and Absolute Extrema Local extrema refer to points where a function reaches a maximum or minimum value within a specific interval, while absolute extrema are the highest or lowest points over the entire domain of the function. To find these points, one typically uses the first derivative test to identify critical points and the second derivative test to determine their nature. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Finding Extrema Graphically