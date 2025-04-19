Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Curve Sketching
14:55 minutes
Problem 30
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.
30. y = (x² - 4) / (x² - 2)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the domain of the function y = (x² - 4) / (x² - 2). Identify any restrictions on x by setting the denominator equal to zero. Solve x² - 2 = 0 to find the values of x where the function is undefined.
Step 2: Determine the critical points by finding the derivative of the function y = (x² - 4) / (x² - 2). Use the quotient rule: \( \frac{d}{dx} \left( \frac{u}{v} \right) = \frac{u'v - uv'}{v^2} \), where \( u = x^2 - 4 \) and \( v = x^2 - 2 \). Set the derivative equal to zero to solve for x.
Step 3: Identify local extreme points by analyzing the critical points found in Step 2. Use the first derivative test or second derivative test to determine whether each critical point corresponds to a local maximum, local minimum, or neither.
Step 4: Find inflection points by calculating the second derivative of the function. Set the second derivative equal to zero and solve for x. Verify changes in concavity by testing intervals around these points.
Step 5: Determine absolute extreme points by evaluating the function at critical points and endpoints of the domain (if applicable). Compare the values of the function at these points to identify the absolute maximum and minimum.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Graphing Rational Functions
Graphing rational functions involves analyzing the function's behavior by identifying key features such as intercepts, asymptotes, and the overall shape of the graph. For the function y = (x² - 4) / (x² - 2), one must determine where the function is undefined (vertical asymptotes) and where it crosses the axes (x and y intercepts) to sketch an accurate graph.
Local and Absolute Extrema
Local extrema refer to points where a function reaches a maximum or minimum value within a specific interval, while absolute extrema are the highest or lowest points over the entire domain of the function. To find these points, one typically uses the first derivative test to identify critical points and the second derivative test to determine their nature.
Inflection Points
Inflection points occur where the concavity of a function changes, which can be identified by analyzing the second derivative. For the function y = (x² - 4) / (x² - 2), finding inflection points involves determining where the second derivative equals zero or is undefined, indicating a change in the curvature of the graph.
