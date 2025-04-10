Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Functions A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, where the numerator and the denominator are polynomials. In the given function y = x² / (x² - 4), x² is the numerator and x² - 4 is the denominator. Understanding the behavior of rational functions involves analyzing their asymptotes, intercepts, and domain. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Intro to Rational Functions

Vertical Asymptotes Vertical asymptotes occur in rational functions where the denominator equals zero, causing the function to approach infinity. For y = x² / (x² - 4), setting the denominator x² - 4 = 0 gives x = ±2. These values are where the vertical asymptotes occur, indicating the function's undefined points and guiding the graph's behavior near these lines. Recommended video: 3:40 3:40 Introduction to Cotangent Graph Example 1