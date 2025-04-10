Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Curve Sketching
13:09 minutes
Problem 4.60
Textbook Question
Sketch the graphs of the rational functions in Exercises 53–60.
𝓍²
y = ------------------
𝓍² ― 4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the rational function: \( f(x) = \frac{x^2}{x^2 - 4} \). This function is a ratio of two polynomials.
Determine the domain of the function. The denominator \( x^2 - 4 \) cannot be zero, so solve \( x^2 - 4 = 0 \) to find the values of \( x \) that are not in the domain.
Find the vertical asymptotes by setting the denominator equal to zero: \( x^2 - 4 = 0 \). Solve for \( x \) to find the vertical asymptotes at \( x = 2 \) and \( x = -2 \).
Determine the horizontal asymptote by comparing the degrees of the numerator and the denominator. Since both are degree 2, the horizontal asymptote is \( y = \frac{1}{1} = 1 \).
Analyze the behavior of the function around the asymptotes and intercepts. Check the sign of the function in the intervals determined by the vertical asymptotes and plot key points to sketch the graph.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rational Functions
A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, where the numerator and the denominator are polynomials. In the given function y = x² / (x² - 4), x² is the numerator and x² - 4 is the denominator. Understanding the behavior of rational functions involves analyzing their asymptotes, intercepts, and domain.
Vertical Asymptotes
Vertical asymptotes occur in rational functions where the denominator equals zero, causing the function to approach infinity. For y = x² / (x² - 4), setting the denominator x² - 4 = 0 gives x = ±2. These values are where the vertical asymptotes occur, indicating the function's undefined points and guiding the graph's behavior near these lines.
Horizontal Asymptotes
Horizontal asymptotes describe the behavior of a function as x approaches infinity. For rational functions, if the degrees of the numerator and denominator are equal, the horizontal asymptote is the ratio of their leading coefficients. In y = x² / (x² - 4), both the numerator and denominator have the same degree, so the horizontal asymptote is y = 1, indicating the function's end behavior.
