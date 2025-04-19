Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Rational Functions Graphing rational functions involves understanding their behavior based on the numerator and denominator. For the function y = 1 / (x² - 1), we identify vertical asymptotes where the denominator is zero, which occurs at x = ±1. Additionally, we analyze the horizontal asymptote, which is determined by the degrees of the numerator and denominator.

Local Extreme Points Local extreme points are points on the graph where the function reaches a local maximum or minimum. To find these points, we calculate the first derivative of the function and set it to zero to identify critical points. We then use the first or second derivative test to determine whether these points are maxima, minima, or neither.