Graphing Functions Graphing functions involves plotting the curve of a function on a coordinate plane to visualize its behavior. This includes identifying key features such as intercepts, asymptotes, and the overall shape of the graph. For the function y = 1 - (x+1)^3, understanding how transformations affect the graph is crucial, such as shifts and reflections. Recommended video: 5:53 5:53 Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Local Extreme Points Local extreme points are points where a function reaches a local maximum or minimum within a certain interval. These are found by analyzing the derivative of the function, setting it to zero, and solving for x. For y = 1 - (x+1)^3, finding the derivative will help identify where the slope changes, indicating potential local maxima or minima. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points