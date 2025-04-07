Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Curve Sketching
6:11 minutes
Problem 16
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.
y=1-(x+1)^3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function: The given function is \( y = 1 - (x+1)^3 \). This is a cubic function, which typically has an S-shaped curve.
Find the first derivative: To locate local extreme points, calculate the first derivative \( y' \) of the function. Use the power rule to differentiate: \( y' = -3(x+1)^2 \).
Set the first derivative to zero to find critical points: Solve \( -3(x+1)^2 = 0 \). This gives \( x = -1 \) as the critical point.
Determine the nature of the critical point: Use the second derivative test. Find the second derivative \( y'' = -6(x+1) \). Evaluate \( y''(-1) \) to determine if the critical point is a local maximum, minimum, or neither.
Find inflection points: Set the second derivative \( y'' = -6(x+1) \) to zero and solve for \( x \). This gives \( x = -1 \) as a potential inflection point. Check the sign change of \( y'' \) around \( x = -1 \) to confirm.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Graphing Functions
Graphing functions involves plotting the curve of a function on a coordinate plane to visualize its behavior. This includes identifying key features such as intercepts, asymptotes, and the overall shape of the graph. For the function y = 1 - (x+1)^3, understanding how transformations affect the graph is crucial, such as shifts and reflections.
Local Extreme Points
Local extreme points are points where a function reaches a local maximum or minimum within a certain interval. These are found by analyzing the derivative of the function, setting it to zero, and solving for x. For y = 1 - (x+1)^3, finding the derivative will help identify where the slope changes, indicating potential local maxima or minima.
Inflection Points
Inflection points occur where the curvature of the graph changes, which is determined by the second derivative of the function. An inflection point is where the second derivative equals zero and changes sign. For y = 1 - (x+1)^3, calculating the second derivative will reveal points where the graph transitions from concave up to concave down or vice versa.
