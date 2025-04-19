Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Rational Functions Graphing rational functions involves analyzing the function's behavior by identifying key features such as intercepts, asymptotes, and critical points. The function given, y = (x² - 49) / (x² + 5x - 14), can be graphed by determining where the numerator and denominator equal zero, which helps locate x-intercepts and vertical asymptotes.

Local and Absolute Extrema Local extrema refer to points where a function reaches a maximum or minimum value within a specific interval, while absolute extrema are the highest or lowest points over the entire domain. To find these points, one typically uses the first derivative test to identify critical points and the second derivative test to determine their nature.