Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
14. Sequences & Series
Convergence Tests
Multiple Choice
Use the Direct Comparison Test to determine whether the series converges.
Hint: Compare to
A
Diverges since an<bn
B
Diverges since converges
C
Converges since
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the Direct Comparison Test. This test states that if 0 ≤ a_n ≤ b_n for all n and the series ∑b_n converges, then the series ∑a_n also converges. Similarly, if ∑b_n diverges and a_n ≥ b_n for all n, then ∑a_n diverges.
Step 2: Identify the given series and the comparison series. The given series is ∑(cos²n / n²), and the comparison series is b_n = 1 / n². Note that b_n is a p-series with p = 2, which is known to converge because p > 1.
Step 3: Analyze the term a_n = cos²n / n². Since cos²n is always between 0 and 1 (because the cosine function oscillates between -1 and 1, and squaring it ensures non-negative values), we have 0 ≤ cos²n ≤ 1. This implies 0 ≤ a_n ≤ b_n for all n.
Step 4: Apply the Direct Comparison Test. Since 0 ≤ a_n ≤ b_n and the series ∑b_n converges, the Direct Comparison Test guarantees that the series ∑a_n also converges.
Step 5: Conclude that the given series ∑(cos²n / n²) converges by the Direct Comparison Test.
