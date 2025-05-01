Step 3: Analyze the term a_n = cos²n / n². Since cos²n is always between 0 and 1 (because the cosine function oscillates between -1 and 1, and squaring it ensures non-negative values), we have 0 ≤ cos²n ≤ 1. This implies 0 ≤ a_n ≤ b_n for all n.