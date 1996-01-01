Multiple Choice
Find the Taylor polynomials of order , and for centered at .
Approximate to four decimal places using the third-degree Taylor polynomial for .
Approximate to four decimal places using the third-degree Maclaurin polynomial for .
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₀ (tan ⁻¹ x − x)/x³"
Taylor polynomials Find the nth-order Taylor polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
ƒ(x) = cos⁻¹ x, n = 2, a = 1/2
Taylor polynomials Find the nth-order Taylor polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
ƒ(x) = sin 2x, n = 3, a = 0