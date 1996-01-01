85. Another form of ∫ sec x dx
a. Verify the identity:
sec x = cos x / (1 - sin² x)
b. Use the identity in part (a) to verify that:
∫ sec x dx = (1/2) ln |(1 + sin x)/(1 - sin x)| + C
76–83. Preliminary steps The following integrals require a preliminary step such as a change of variables before using the method of partial fractions. Evaluate these integrals.
82. ∫ [dx / (x√(1 + 2x))]
79. ∫ [sec t / (1 + sin t)] dt
79. ∫ [sec t / (1 + sin t)] dt
76. ∫ [cosθ / (sin³θ - 4sinθ)] dθ
76. ∫ [cosθ / (sin³θ - 4sinθ)] dθ
65. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. To evaluate ∫ (4x⁶)/(x⁴ + 3x²) dx, the first step is to find the partial fraction decomposition of the integrand.
73. Two methods Evaluate ∫ dx/(x² - 1), for x > 1, in two ways: using partial fractions and a trigonometric substitution. Reconcile your two answers.
66-68. Areas of regions (Use of Tech) Find the area of the following regions.
66. The region bounded by the curve y = (x - x²)/[(x + 1)(x² + 1)] and the x-axis from x = 0 to x = 1