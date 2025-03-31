Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
6:07 minutes
Problem 4.2.6
Textbook Question
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Find the value or values of c that satisfy the equation (f(b) − f(a)) / (b − a) = f′(c) in the conclusion of the Mean Value Theorem for the functions and intervals in Exercises 1–6.
g(x) = {x³, −2 ≤ x ≤ 0
x², 0 < x ≤ 2
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand the Mean Value Theorem (MVT). It states that for a function g(x) that is continuous on the closed interval [a, b] and differentiable on the open interval (a, b), there exists at least one c in (a, b) such that (g(b) - g(a)) / (b - a) = g'(c).
Identify the intervals and the function pieces: g(x) = x³ for -2 ≤ x ≤ 0 and g(x) = x² for 0 < x ≤ 2. The function is continuous on [-2, 2] but we need to check differentiability at x = 0.
Check differentiability at x = 0 by finding the derivatives of each piece: For x³, the derivative is g'(x) = 3x², and for x², the derivative is g'(x) = 2x. Evaluate the left-hand and right-hand derivatives at x = 0 to ensure they are equal.
Calculate g(-2) and g(2) to apply the MVT: g(-2) = (-2)³ = -8 and g(2) = (2)² = 4. Use these to find the average rate of change: (g(2) - g(-2)) / (2 - (-2)) = (4 - (-8)) / 4.
Set the average rate of change equal to the derivative g'(c) and solve for c in each interval: For -2 < c < 0, use g'(c) = 3c², and for 0 < c < 2, use g'(c) = 2c. Solve these equations to find the value(s) of c that satisfy the MVT.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Mean Value Theorem
The Mean Value Theorem (MVT) states that for a continuous function on a closed interval [a, b] that is differentiable on the open interval (a, b), there exists at least one point c in (a, b) such that the derivative at c equals the average rate of change over [a, b]. This is expressed as f'(c) = (f(b) - f(a)) / (b - a).
Recommended video:
06:11
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1
Piecewise Functions
A piecewise function is defined by different expressions over different intervals. In this problem, g(x) is defined as x³ for -2 ≤ x ≤ 0 and x² for 0 < x ≤ 2. Understanding how to evaluate and differentiate each piece within its respective interval is crucial for applying the Mean Value Theorem.
Recommended video:
05:36
Piecewise Functions
Differentiability and Continuity
For the Mean Value Theorem to apply, the function must be continuous on the closed interval and differentiable on the open interval. This requires checking that g(x) is continuous at x = 0, where the pieces meet, and ensuring differentiability across the entire interval, except possibly at the endpoints.
Recommended video:
05:34
Intro to Continuity
Watch next
Master Finding Differentials with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning