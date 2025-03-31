Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mean Value Theorem The Mean Value Theorem (MVT) states that for a continuous function on a closed interval [a, b] that is differentiable on the open interval (a, b), there exists at least one point c in (a, b) such that the derivative at c equals the average rate of change over [a, b]. This is expressed as f'(c) = (f(b) - f(a)) / (b - a).

Piecewise Functions A piecewise function is defined by different expressions over different intervals. In this problem, g(x) is defined as x³ for -2 ≤ x ≤ 0 and x² for 0 < x ≤ 2. Understanding how to evaluate and differentiate each piece within its respective interval is crucial for applying the Mean Value Theorem.