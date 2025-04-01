Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
Problem 4.2.7
Textbook Question
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.
f(x) = x²ᐟ³, [−1, 8]
Step 1: Recall the Mean Value Theorem (MVT), which states that if a function f is continuous on the closed interval [a, b] and differentiable on the open interval (a, b), then there exists at least one c in (a, b) such that f'(c) = (f(b) - f(a)) / (b - a).
Step 2: Check the continuity of f(x) = x^(2/3) on the interval [-1, 8]. A function is continuous if it has no breaks, jumps, or holes in the interval. Since x^(2/3) is a real-valued function for all x, it is continuous on [-1, 8].
Step 3: Check the differentiability of f(x) = x^(2/3) on the open interval (-1, 8). A function is differentiable at a point if it has a defined derivative at that point. Calculate the derivative f'(x) = (2/3)x^(-1/3).
Step 4: Analyze the derivative f'(x) = (2/3)x^(-1/3) for differentiability. The derivative is undefined at x = 0 because it involves division by zero. Therefore, f(x) is not differentiable at x = 0, which lies within the interval (-1, 8).
Step 5: Conclude that since f(x) = x^(2/3) is not differentiable at x = 0, it does not satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the interval [-1, 8].
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Mean Value Theorem
The Mean Value Theorem (MVT) states that for a function f that is continuous on a closed interval [a, b] and differentiable on the open interval (a, b), there exists at least one point c in (a, b) such that f'(c) equals the average rate of change over [a, b]. This theorem helps in understanding the behavior of functions and is crucial for determining if a function meets its conditions.
Continuity
Continuity of a function on an interval means that the function has no breaks, jumps, or holes in that interval. For the Mean Value Theorem to apply, the function must be continuous on the closed interval [a, b]. In the context of the function f(x) = x²ᐟ³, we need to check if it is continuous on the interval [-1, 8].
Differentiability
Differentiability refers to the existence of a derivative at each point in an interval. For the Mean Value Theorem, the function must be differentiable on the open interval (a, b). For f(x) = x²ᐟ³, we must determine if the derivative exists for all x in (-1, 8), noting that differentiability implies continuity, but not vice versa.
