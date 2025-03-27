Table of contents
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
3:37 minutes
Problem 3.1.22
Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–22, find the slope of the curve at the point indicated.
y = (x − 1) / (x + 1), x = 0
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the slope of the curve at a given point, we need to find the derivative of the function. The function given is \( y = \frac{x - 1}{x + 1} \).
Use the quotient rule to differentiate the function. The quotient rule states that if \( y = \frac{u}{v} \), then \( y' = \frac{u'v - uv'}{v^2} \). Here, \( u = x - 1 \) and \( v = x + 1 \).
Differentiate \( u \) and \( v \): \( u' = 1 \) and \( v' = 1 \).
Substitute \( u, v, u', \) and \( v' \) into the quotient rule formula: \( y' = \frac{(1)(x + 1) - (x - 1)(1)}{(x + 1)^2} \).
Simplify the expression for \( y' \) and then substitute \( x = 0 \) into the derivative to find the slope of the curve at the point \( x = 0 \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
The derivative of a function at a point provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at that point. It is a fundamental concept in calculus used to determine how a function changes as its input changes. For the function y = (x − 1) / (x + 1), finding the derivative will help us calculate the slope at x = 0.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Quotient Rule
The quotient rule is a method for finding the derivative of a function that is the quotient of two differentiable functions. If y = u/v, where both u and v are functions of x, the derivative y' is given by (u'v - uv')/v². Applying the quotient rule to y = (x − 1) / (x + 1) will allow us to find its derivative.
Recommended video:
06:43
The Quotient Rule
Substitution
Substitution involves replacing a variable with a specific value to evaluate a function or its derivative at that point. After finding the derivative of y = (x − 1) / (x + 1), substituting x = 0 into the derivative will yield the slope of the curve at the specified point.
Recommended video:
04:27
Substitution With an Extra Variable
