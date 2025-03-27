Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function at a point provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at that point. It is a fundamental concept in calculus used to determine how a function changes as its input changes. For the function y = (x − 1) / (x + 1), finding the derivative will help us calculate the slope at x = 0. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Quotient Rule The quotient rule is a method for finding the derivative of a function that is the quotient of two differentiable functions. If y = u/v, where both u and v are functions of x, the derivative y' is given by (u'v - uv')/v². Applying the quotient rule to y = (x − 1) / (x + 1) will allow us to find its derivative. Recommended video: 06:43 06:43 The Quotient Rule