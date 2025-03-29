Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
1:40 minutes
Problem 3.1.3
Textbook Question
Slopes and Tangent Lines
In Exercises 1–4, use the grid and a straight edge to make a rough estimate of the slope of the curve (in y-units per x-unit) at the points P₁ and P₂.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the points P₁ and P₂ on the graph. P₁ is located at approximately (0.5, 1) and P₂ is at approximately (2, 1.5).
To estimate the slope at P₁, draw a tangent line at this point. A tangent line is a straight line that touches the curve at exactly one point and represents the instantaneous rate of change at that point.
Determine the slope of the tangent line at P₁. The slope is calculated as the change in y divided by the change in x (rise over run). Use the grid to estimate these changes.
Repeat the process for point P₂. Draw a tangent line at P₂ and estimate its slope using the grid.
Compare the slopes at P₁ and P₂ to understand how the rate of change of the curve varies between these two points.
