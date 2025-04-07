Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function at a point provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at that point. For the function y = 4 - x², the derivative is found using basic differentiation rules, resulting in dy/dx = -2x. Evaluating this derivative at x = -1 gives the slope of the tangent line at the point (-1, 3). Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Point-Slope Form of a Line The point-slope form is a method for writing the equation of a line when you know a point on the line and its slope. It is expressed as y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where m is the slope and (x₁, y₁) is the point. Using the slope from the derivative and the point (-1, 3), you can find the equation of the tangent line. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Slopes of Tangent Lines