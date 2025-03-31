Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function at a point provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at that point. For the function y = (1/x²), the derivative can be found using the power rule, which helps determine how the function changes with respect to x. Calculating the derivative is essential for finding the equation of the tangent line. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Point-Slope Form The point-slope form of a line equation is used to write the equation of a tangent line once the slope is known. It is expressed as y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where m is the slope and (x₁, y₁) is a point on the line. This form is particularly useful for constructing the tangent line equation using the slope from the derivative and the given point. Recommended video: Guided course 3:56 3:56 Slope-Intercept Form