Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
8:39 minutes
Problem 3.1.8
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–10, find an equation for the tangent line to the curve at the given point. Then sketch the curve and tangent line together.
y = (1 / x²), (−1, 1)
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the function given: \( y = \frac{1}{x^2} \). We need to find the derivative of this function to determine the slope of the tangent line at the given point.
To find the derivative, use the power rule. Rewrite the function as \( y = x^{-2} \) and differentiate: \( \frac{dy}{dx} = -2x^{-3} \).
Evaluate the derivative at the given point \((-1, 1)\) to find the slope of the tangent line. Substitute \( x = -1 \) into the derivative: \( \frac{dy}{dx} = -2(-1)^{-3} \).
With the slope calculated, use the point-slope form of a line equation: \( y - y_1 = m(x - x_1) \), where \( m \) is the slope and \((x_1, y_1)\) is the point \((-1, 1)\).
Substitute the slope and the point into the point-slope form to get the equation of the tangent line. Simplify the equation to express it in the form \( y = mx + b \).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
The derivative of a function at a point provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at that point. For the function y = (1/x²), the derivative can be found using the power rule, which helps determine how the function changes with respect to x. Calculating the derivative is essential for finding the equation of the tangent line.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Point-Slope Form
The point-slope form of a line equation is used to write the equation of a tangent line once the slope is known. It is expressed as y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where m is the slope and (x₁, y₁) is a point on the line. This form is particularly useful for constructing the tangent line equation using the slope from the derivative and the given point.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:56
Slope-Intercept Form
Sketching Curves and Tangent Lines
Sketching involves visually representing the function and its tangent line on a graph. Understanding the behavior of the function y = (1/x²) and its derivative helps in accurately plotting the curve and the tangent line at the point (-1, 1). This visualization aids in comprehending the relationship between the function and its tangent line.
Recommended video:
05:13
Slopes of Tangent Lines
Watch next
Master Slopes of Tangent Lines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice