Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
2:16 minutes
Problem 3.1.1
Textbook Question
Slopes and Tangent Lines
In Exercises 1–4, use the grid and a straight edge to make a rough estimate of the slope of the curve (in y-units per x-unit) at the points P₁ and P₂.
Verified step by step guidance
1
To estimate the slope of the curve at point P₁, first identify the coordinates of P₁ on the graph. It appears that P₁ is at (0, 0).
Next, draw a tangent line at point P₁ using a straight edge. The tangent line should just touch the curve at P₁ without crossing it.
Estimate the slope of the tangent line at P₁ by choosing two points on the tangent line. Calculate the rise over run (change in y over change in x) between these two points.
Repeat the process for point P₂. Identify the coordinates of P₂, which appear to be approximately (1, 2) on the graph.
Draw a tangent line at point P₂ using a straight edge. Estimate the slope of this tangent line by selecting two points on it and calculating the rise over run.
