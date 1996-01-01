Faster than a calculator Use the approximation (1 + x)ᵏ ≈ 1 + kx to estimate the following.
a. (1.0002)⁵⁰
What is the value of the local linearization of the function at , evaluated at ?
Linear approximation Find the linear approximation to ƒ(x) = cosh x at a = ln 3 and then use it to approximate the value of cosh 1.
21–32. Mean Value Theorem Consider the following functions on the given interval [a, b].
a. Determine whether the Mean Value Theorem applies to the following functions on the given interval [a, b].
b. If so, find the point(s) that are guaranteed to exist by the Mean Value Theorem.
ƒ(x) = { - 2x if x < 0 ; x if x ≥ 0 ; [-1, 1]
ƒ(x) = 7 -x² ; [-1; 2]