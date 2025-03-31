Table of contents
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
4:33 minutes
Problem 3.2.31bb
Textbook Question
Consider the function f graphed here. The domain of f is the interval [−4, 6] and its graph is made of line segments joined end to end.
b. Graph the derivative of f. The graph should show a step function.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative of a Function
The derivative of a function at a point measures the rate at which the function value changes as its input changes. For a piecewise linear function, the derivative is constant on each segment, representing the slope of the line. In this graph, the derivative will be a step function, indicating constant slopes between the given points.
Recommended video:
06:30
Derivatives of Other Trig Functions
Piecewise Linear Functions
A piecewise linear function is composed of straight line segments. Each segment has a constant slope, which is the derivative of the function over that interval. Understanding the slopes of these segments is crucial for graphing the derivative, as each segment's slope corresponds to a constant value in the derivative's graph.
Recommended video:
05:36
Piecewise Functions
Step Functions
A step function is a piecewise function that jumps from one constant value to another at specific points. When graphing the derivative of a piecewise linear function, the result is a step function, where each step corresponds to the slope of a segment in the original function. This graph will have horizontal lines at the slope values, changing at the endpoints of each segment.
Recommended video:
4:26
Evaluating Composed Functions
