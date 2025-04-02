Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Derivative The derivative of a function at a point is the limit of the average rate of change of the function as the interval approaches zero. Mathematically, it is defined as f'(x) = lim(h→0) [f(x+h) - f(x)]/h. This concept is crucial for understanding how to calculate the instantaneous rate of change of a function. Recommended video: 05:43 05:43 Definition of the Definite Integral

Power Rule for Derivatives The power rule is a basic derivative rule used to find the derivative of functions in the form of f(x) = x^n. According to the power rule, the derivative is f'(x) = n*x^(n-1). This rule simplifies the process of finding derivatives for polynomial functions, including rational functions like g(t) = 1/t². Recommended video: Guided course 5:50 5:50 Power Rules