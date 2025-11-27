Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 17–28.
y = ((x + 1)(x + 2)) / ((x − 1)(x − 2))
Suppose that the functions f and g and their derivatives with respect to x have the following values at x = 0 and x = 1.
Find the derivatives with respect to x of the following combinations at the given value of x.
c. f(x) / (g(x) + 1), x = 1
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
66. Let f(x) = cos(x²).
b. Calculate f''(x).
67. Let f(x) = √(x³ + 1).
b. Calculate f''(x).