Assume that functions f and g are differentiable with f(1) = 2, f'(1) = −3, g(1) = 4, and g'(1) = −2. Find the equation of the line tangent to the graph of F(x) = f(x)g(x) at x = 1.
Assume that functions f and g are differentiable with f(2) = 3, f'(2) = −1, g(2) = −4, and g'(2) = 1. Find an equation of the line perpendicular to the line tangent to the graph of F(x) = (f(x) + 3) / (x − g(x)) at x = 2.
