Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 17–28.

Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 17–28. y = ((x + 1)(x + 2)) / ((x − 1)(x − 2))

Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 17–28. y = ((x + 1)(x + 2)) / ((x − 1)(x − 2))

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above