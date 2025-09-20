Definite integrals by power series Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as necessary to ensure the error is less than 10⁻³.
∫₀1/2 tan⁻¹ x dx
Limits with a parameter Use Taylor series to evaluate the following limits. Express the result in terms of the nonzero real parameter(s).
lim ₓ→₀ (eᵃˣ − 1)/x
Evaluating an infinite series Let f(x) = (eˣ − 1)/x, for x ≠ 0, and f(0)=1. Use the Taylor series for f centered at 0 to evaluate f(1) and to find the value of ∑ₖ₌₀∞ 1/(k+1)!
Evaluating an infinite series Write the Maclaurin series for f(x) = ln (1+x) and find the interval of convergence. Evaluate f(−1/2) to find the value of ∑ₖ₌₁∞ 1/(k 2ᵏ)
{Use of Tech} Approximations with Taylor polynomials
a. Approximate the given quantities using Taylor polynomials with n = 3.
b. Compute the absolute error in the approximation, assuming the exact value is given by a calculator.
e⁰ᐧ¹²
