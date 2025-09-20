Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Power Series Representation A power series expresses a function as an infinite sum of terms involving powers of the variable, typically centered at a point (here, 0). It allows complex functions to be approximated by polynomials within a certain interval of convergence, facilitating analysis and computation. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Intro to Power Series

Relationship Between a Function and Its Derivative The derivative of the inverse sine function, sin⁻¹(x), is 1/√(1 − x²). Knowing the power series for the derivative enables us to find the power series for the original function by integrating term-by-term within the interval of convergence. Recommended video: 06:30 06:30 Derivatives of Other Trig Functions