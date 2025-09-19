{Use of Tech} Graphing Taylor polynomials
a. Find the nth-order Taylor polynomials for the following functions centered at the given point a, for n=1 and n=2.
b. Graph the Taylor polynomials and the function.
f(x)=sin x, a=π/4
Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation
a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.
c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.
Find the Taylor polynomial p₃ centered at a=e for f(x)=ln x.
Definite integrals by power series Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as necessary to ensure the error is less than 10⁻³.
∫₀1/2 tan⁻¹ x dx
Limits with a parameter Use Taylor series to evaluate the following limits. Express the result in terms of the nonzero real parameter(s).
lim ₓ→₀ (eᵃˣ − 1)/x
Evaluating an infinite series Write the Maclaurin series for f(x) = ln (1+x) and find the interval of convergence. Evaluate f(−1/2) to find the value of ∑ₖ₌₁∞ 1/(k 2ᵏ)
Inverse sine Given the power series
1/√(1 − x²) = 1 + (1/2)x² + (1 ⋅ 3)/(2 ⋅ 4) x⁴ + (1 ⋅ 3 ⋅ 5)/(2 ⋅ 4 ⋅ 6) x⁶ +⋯
for −1<x<1, find the power series for f(x) = sin ⁻¹ x centered at 0.
