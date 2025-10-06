Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Polynomials Taylor polynomials approximate functions near a point by using derivatives at that point. For a function f(x), the nth-degree Taylor polynomial at x = a sums terms involving derivatives of f up to order n, scaled by powers of (x - a). This provides a polynomial approximation that becomes more accurate as n increases.

Error and Remainder in Taylor Approximations The error in a Taylor polynomial approximation is the difference between the actual function value and the polynomial estimate. The remainder term quantifies this error and can be bounded using higher-order derivatives, helping to assess the accuracy of the approximation.