Evaluating an infinite series Let f(x) = (eˣ − 1)/x, for x ≠ 0, and f(0)=1. Use the Taylor series for f centered at 0 to evaluate f(1) and to find the value of ∑ₖ₌₀∞ 1/(k+1)!
{Use of Tech} Approximations with Taylor polynomials
a. Approximate the given quantities using Taylor polynomials with n = 3.
b. Compute the absolute error in the approximation, assuming the exact value is given by a calculator.
e⁰ᐧ¹²
Key Concepts
Taylor Polynomials
Error and Remainder in Taylor Approximations
Absolute Error Calculation
Evaluating an infinite series Write the Maclaurin series for f(x) = ln (1+x) and find the interval of convergence. Evaluate f(−1/2) to find the value of ∑ₖ₌₁∞ 1/(k 2ᵏ)
Inverse sine Given the power series
1/√(1 − x²) = 1 + (1/2)x² + (1 ⋅ 3)/(2 ⋅ 4) x⁴ + (1 ⋅ 3 ⋅ 5)/(2 ⋅ 4 ⋅ 6) x⁶ +⋯
for −1<x<1, find the power series for f(x) = sin ⁻¹ x centered at 0.
Definite integrals by power series Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as necessary to ensure the error is less than 10⁻³.
∫₀1 x cos x dx
{Use of Tech} Approximations with Taylor polynomials
a. Approximate the given quantities using Taylor polynomials with n = 3.
b. Compute the absolute error in the approximation, assuming the exact value is given by a calculator.
√1.06
Remainders Find the remainder Rₙ for the nth−order Taylor polynomial centered at a for the given functions. Express the result for a general value of n.
f(x) = sin x, a = 0
Remainders Find the remainder Rₙ for the nth−order Taylor polynomial centered at a for the given functions. Express the result for a general value of n.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a = 0