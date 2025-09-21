Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Polynomial and Taylor Series A Taylor polynomial of order n approximates a function near a point a using the function's derivatives up to order n at a. The Taylor series is the infinite sum of these polynomials, representing the function exactly if it converges. For f(x) = sin x at a = 0, the Taylor series uses derivatives of sine evaluated at zero. Recommended video: 07:00 07:00 Taylor Polynomials

Remainder Term (Lagrange Form) The remainder term Rₙ measures the error between the function and its nth-order Taylor polynomial. The Lagrange form expresses Rₙ as a function involving the (n+1)th derivative evaluated at some point between a and x, multiplied by (x - a)^(n+1)/(n+1)!. This helps bound or express the error explicitly. Recommended video: 06:32 06:32 Alternating Series Remainder