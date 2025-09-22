Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Expansion A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the function's derivatives at a single point. For functions like cosine, the series allows approximation by polynomials, which simplifies integration and error estimation. Recommended video: 08:42 08:42 Taylor Series

Term-by-Term Integration of Power Series When a function is expressed as a power series, its definite integral over an interval can be found by integrating each term individually. This method converts complex integrals into sums of simpler polynomial integrals. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Intro to Power Series