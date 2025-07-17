Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integrals A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve between two specified limits on the x-axis. It is calculated using the integral symbol and provides a numerical value that corresponds to the total accumulation of the function's values over that interval. In this case, the integral ∫₀¹ (𝓍² - 2𝓍 + 3) d𝓍 calculates the area under the curve from x = 0 to x = 1.

Fundamental Theorem of Calculus The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus links the concept of differentiation with integration, stating that if a function is continuous on an interval, then the integral of its derivative over that interval equals the difference in the values of the original function at the endpoints. This theorem allows us to evaluate definite integrals by finding an antiderivative of the integrand and applying the limits of integration.