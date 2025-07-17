Area functions from graphs The graph of ƒ is given in the figure. A(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt and evaluate A(2), A(5), A(8), and A(12).
{Use of Tech} Functions defined by integrals Consider the function g, which is given in terms of a definite integral with a variable upper limit.
b) Calculate g'(𝓍)
g(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ sin² t dt
Area functions for linear functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).
b) Verify that A'(𝓍) = ƒ(𝓍).
ƒ(t) = 4t + 2 , a = 0
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. Explain why your result is consistent with the figure.
∫₀¹ (𝓍² ― 2𝓍 + 3) d𝓍
{Use of Tech} Functions defined by integrals Consider the function g, which is given in terms of a definite integral with a variable upper limit.
(b) Calculate g'(𝓍)
g(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ sin (πt² ) dt ( a Fresnel integral)
Max/min of area functions Suppose ƒ is continuous on [0 ,∞) and A(𝓍) is the net area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the t-axis on [0, x]. Show that the local maxima and minima of A occur at the zeros of ƒ. Verify this fact with the function ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍² - 10𝓍.