Fundamental Theorem of Calculus The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus connects differentiation and integration, stating that if a function is defined as an integral with a variable upper limit, its derivative can be found by evaluating the integrand at that upper limit. Specifically, if g(x) = ∫ₐˣ f(t) dt, then g'(x) = f(x). This theorem is essential for calculating the derivative of functions defined by integrals. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1

Definite Integral A definite integral represents the accumulation of quantities, such as area under a curve, between two specified limits. In the context of the function g(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin² t dt, the integral calculates the area under the curve of sin² t from 0 to x. Understanding how to evaluate definite integrals is crucial for applying the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. Recommended video: 05:43 05:43 Definition of the Definite Integral