Let ƒ(x) = (x - 3) (x + 3)²
e. Identify the local extreme values and inflection points of ƒ .
The graph of f' on the interval [-3,2] is shown in the figure. <IMAGE>
c. At what point(s) does f have an inflection point?
Does ƒ(x) = (x⁶/2) + (5x⁴/4) - 15x² have any inflection points? If so, identify them.
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
e. On what intervals (approximately) is f concave up?
113. If b, c, and d are constants, for what value of b will the curve y = x^3 + bx^2 + cx + d have a
point of inflection at x = 1? Give reasons for your answer.
117. Suppose that the second derivative of the function y = f(x) isy" =(x+1)(x-2).
For what x-values does the graph of f have an inflection point?