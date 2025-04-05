Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
3:03 minutes
Problem 3.9.48b
Textbook Question
Tolerance
b. About how accurately must the tank’s exterior diameter be measured to calculate the amount of paint it will take to paint the side of the tank to within 5% of the true amount?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the formula for the surface area of the side of a cylindrical tank, which is given by \( A = 2\pi rh \), where \( r \) is the radius and \( h \) is the height of the cylinder.
Recognize that the diameter \( D \) is related to the radius by \( D = 2r \). Therefore, the surface area can also be expressed in terms of the diameter as \( A = \pi Dh \).
To find the tolerance in the diameter measurement, we need to determine how a small change in \( D \) affects the surface area \( A \). This involves calculating the derivative \( \frac{dA}{dD} \), which represents the rate of change of the area with respect to the diameter.
Calculate the derivative \( \frac{dA}{dD} = \pi h \). This tells us how much the area changes for a small change in the diameter.
Set up the inequality \( \left| \frac{\Delta A}{A} \right| \leq 0.05 \) to ensure the change in area is within 5% of the true area. Substitute \( \Delta A = \pi h \Delta D \) and solve for \( \Delta D \) to find the required accuracy in the diameter measurement.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Differential Approximation
Differential approximation is a method used in calculus to estimate how a small change in one variable affects a function's output. It involves using the derivative of the function to approximate the change in the function's value. This concept is crucial for understanding how small errors in measurement can impact the calculated amount of paint needed for the tank.
Recommended video:
05:53
Finding Differentials
Surface Area of a Cylinder
The surface area of a cylinder, particularly the lateral surface area, is calculated using the formula 2πrh, where r is the radius and h is the height. Understanding this formula is essential for determining how changes in the tank's diameter affect the surface area, and consequently, the amount of paint required.
Recommended video:
09:07
Example 1: Minimizing Surface Area
Percentage Error
Percentage error quantifies the accuracy of a measurement by comparing the error to the true value, expressed as a percentage. In this context, it helps determine how precise the diameter measurement must be to ensure the paint calculation is within 5% of the true amount. This concept is vital for assessing the impact of measurement inaccuracies on the final result.
Recommended video:
04:57
Determining Error and Relative Error
Watch next
Master Finding Differentials with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning