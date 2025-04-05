Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Differential Approximation Differential approximation is a method used in calculus to estimate how a small change in one variable affects a function's output. It involves using the derivative of the function to approximate the change in the function's value. This concept is crucial for understanding how small errors in measurement can impact the calculated amount of paint needed for the tank. Recommended video: 05:53 05:53 Finding Differentials

Surface Area of a Cylinder The surface area of a cylinder, particularly the lateral surface area, is calculated using the formula 2πrh, where r is the radius and h is the height. Understanding this formula is essential for determining how changes in the tank's diameter affect the surface area, and consequently, the amount of paint required. Recommended video: 09:07 09:07 Example 1: Minimizing Surface Area