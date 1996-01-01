Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. A series that converges conditionally must converge.
d. If ∑ aₖ diverges, then ∑ |aₖ| diverges.
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (2k⁴ + k) / (4k⁴ − 8k)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−7)ᵏ / k!
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−k)³ / (3k³ + 2)
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞) (3ᵏ⁺⁴) / (5ᵏ⁻²)