Introduction to Functions
Piecewise Functions
Properties of Functions
Common Functions
Transformations
Combining Functions
Exponent rules
Exponential Functions
Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Exponential & Logarithmic Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric Identities
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
1. Limits and Continuity
2. Intro to Derivatives
3. Techniques of Differentiation
4. Applications of Derivatives
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
Problem 2.4.43
Determine the following limits.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits
Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. In this context, we are interested in the limit of a function as theta approaches 0. Understanding limits is crucial for evaluating the behavior of functions near specific points, especially when direct substitution may lead to indeterminate forms.
Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions, such as sine and cosine, are periodic functions that relate angles to ratios of sides in right triangles. In this limit problem, the sine and cosine functions are evaluated at theta, which approaches 0. Familiarity with the values of these functions at key angles, particularly their behavior near 0, is essential for simplifying the limit expression.
Indeterminate Forms
Indeterminate forms occur in calculus when direct substitution into a limit results in expressions like 0/0 or ∞/∞. In this case, substituting theta = 0 into the limit expression leads to an indeterminate form, necessitating further analysis or algebraic manipulation to resolve. Recognizing and handling these forms is vital for correctly evaluating limits.
