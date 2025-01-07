Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. In this context, we are interested in the limit of a function as theta approaches 0. Understanding limits is crucial for evaluating the behavior of functions near specific points, especially when direct substitution may lead to indeterminate forms. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Trigonometric Functions Trigonometric functions, such as sine and cosine, are periodic functions that relate angles to ratios of sides in right triangles. In this limit problem, the sine and cosine functions are evaluated at theta, which approaches 0. Familiarity with the values of these functions at key angles, particularly their behavior near 0, is essential for simplifying the limit expression. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions