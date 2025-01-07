Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points where they may not be defined. In this case, we are interested in the limit as x approaches 1 from the right, which is denoted as x → 1⁺. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Factoring Polynomials Factoring polynomials involves rewriting a polynomial as a product of simpler polynomials or factors. This technique is essential for simplifying expressions, especially when evaluating limits. In the given limit, the numerator x² - 5x + 6 can be factored to identify any common factors with the denominator, which aids in resolving the limit. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Polynomial Functions