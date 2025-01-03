Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
5:38 minutes
Problem 2.4.42
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Determine the following limits.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits
Limits are fundamental concepts in calculus that describe the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. They help in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points where they may not be defined. In this case, we are examining the limit of the tangent function as the angle approaches π/2 from the right, which is crucial for determining the function's behavior near that point.
Recommended video:
Tangent Function
The tangent function, denoted as tan(θ), is a trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle. It can also be expressed as sin(θ)/cos(θ). As θ approaches π/2, the cosine of θ approaches zero, causing the tangent function to approach infinity, which is essential for evaluating the limit in the given question.
Recommended video:
05:13
Slopes of Tangent Lines
One-Sided Limits
One-sided limits refer to the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point from one side only, either from the left or the right. In this problem, we are interested in the limit as θ approaches π/2 from the right (denoted as θ → π/2⁺), which is important because the behavior of the tangent function differs when approaching from different directions, particularly near vertical asymptotes.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Finding Limits by Direct Substitution with a bite sized video explanation from CallieStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice