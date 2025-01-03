Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits are fundamental concepts in calculus that describe the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. They help in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points where they may not be defined. In this case, we are examining the limit of the tangent function as the angle approaches π/2 from the right, which is crucial for determining the function's behavior near that point.

The tangent function, denoted as tan(θ), is a trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle. It can also be expressed as sin(θ)/cos(θ). As θ approaches π/2, the cosine of θ approaches zero, causing the tangent function to approach infinity, which is essential for evaluating the limit in the given question.