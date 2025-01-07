Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points where they may not be defined. In this case, we are interested in the limit of a fraction as the variable z approaches 4. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Factoring Polynomials Factoring polynomials is the process of breaking down a polynomial into simpler components, or factors, that can be multiplied together to obtain the original polynomial. This is crucial for simplifying expressions, especially when evaluating limits, as it can help eliminate indeterminate forms like 0/0. In the given limit, factoring the denominator will be necessary to simplify the expression. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Polynomial Functions