Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits Limits are fundamental concepts in calculus that describe the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. They help in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points where they may not be defined. In this case, we are interested in the limit of the cosecant function as x approaches 0 from the left. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Cosecant Function The cosecant function, denoted as csc(x), is the reciprocal of the sine function, defined as csc(x) = 1/sin(x). It is important to note that csc(x) is undefined wherever sin(x) equals zero, which occurs at integer multiples of π. Understanding the behavior of the cosecant function near these points is crucial for evaluating limits involving csc. Recommended video: 6:22 6:22 Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions