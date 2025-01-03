Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
3:32 minutes
Problem 2.4.40
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Determine the following limits.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits
Limits are fundamental concepts in calculus that describe the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. They help in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points where they may not be defined. In this case, we are interested in the limit of the cosecant function as x approaches 0 from the left.
Recommended video:
Cosecant Function
The cosecant function, denoted as csc(x), is the reciprocal of the sine function, defined as csc(x) = 1/sin(x). It is important to note that csc(x) is undefined wherever sin(x) equals zero, which occurs at integer multiples of π. Understanding the behavior of the cosecant function near these points is crucial for evaluating limits involving csc.
Recommended video:
6:22
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
One-Sided Limits
One-sided limits refer to the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point from one side, either the left (denoted as x → a⁻) or the right (denoted as x → a⁺). In this question, we are specifically looking at the left-hand limit of csc(x) as x approaches 0, which requires analyzing the function's behavior as x gets closer to 0 from negative values.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Finding Limits by Direct Substitution with a bite sized video explanation from CallieStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice