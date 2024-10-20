Identify the local minimum and maximum values of the given function, if any.

﻿ f ( θ ) = sin ⁡ θ + cos ⁡ 2 θ f\left(\theta\right)=\sin\theta+\cos^2\theta f(θ)=sinθ+cos2θ﻿ on ﻿ [ 0 , π ] [0,π] [0,π]﻿