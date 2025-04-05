Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domain of a Function The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For the function y = (√(x² + 4)) / x, the domain excludes x = 0 because division by zero is undefined. Additionally, the expression under the square root, x² + 4, must be non-negative, which is always true for real numbers. Recommended video: 5:10 5:10 Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph

Limits and Asymptotes Limits help determine the behavior of a function as the input approaches a particular value, which is crucial for identifying asymptotes. Vertical asymptotes occur where the function becomes undefined, often where the denominator is zero. Horizontal or oblique asymptotes are found by evaluating the limit of the function as x approaches infinity or negative infinity. Recommended video: 03:07 03:07 Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist