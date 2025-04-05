Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
5:00 minutes
Problem 2.6.71
Textbook Question
Domains and Asymptotes
Determine the domain of each function in Exercises 69–72. Then use various limits to find the asymptotes.
y = (√(x² + 4)) / x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Determine the domain of the function y = (√(x² + 4)) / x. The domain consists of all x-values for which the function is defined. Since the square root function √(x² + 4) is defined for all real numbers, we need to ensure the denominator x is not zero to avoid division by zero. Therefore, the domain is all real numbers except x = 0.
Step 2: Identify vertical asymptotes by examining the behavior of the function as x approaches values that are not in the domain. Since x = 0 is not in the domain, check the limit of y as x approaches 0 from the left and right. If the limit approaches infinity or negative infinity, x = 0 is a vertical asymptote.
Step 3: Determine horizontal asymptotes by evaluating the limit of y as x approaches positive and negative infinity. Calculate lim(x→∞) (√(x² + 4)) / x and lim(x→-∞) (√(x² + 4)) / x. Simplify the expression by dividing the numerator and the denominator by x, which is the highest power of x in the denominator.
Step 4: Simplify the expression (√(x² + 4)) / x by dividing both the numerator and the denominator by x. This results in √(1 + 4/x²). As x approaches infinity, 4/x² approaches 0, so the expression simplifies to √1 = 1. Therefore, the horizontal asymptote is y = 1.
Step 5: Conclude the analysis by summarizing the domain and asymptotes. The domain of the function is all real numbers except x = 0. The function has a vertical asymptote at x = 0 and a horizontal asymptote at y = 1.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Domain of a Function
The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For the function y = (√(x² + 4)) / x, the domain excludes x = 0 because division by zero is undefined. Additionally, the expression under the square root, x² + 4, must be non-negative, which is always true for real numbers.
Recommended video:
5:10
Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph
Limits and Asymptotes
Limits help determine the behavior of a function as the input approaches a particular value, which is crucial for identifying asymptotes. Vertical asymptotes occur where the function becomes undefined, often where the denominator is zero. Horizontal or oblique asymptotes are found by evaluating the limit of the function as x approaches infinity or negative infinity.
Recommended video:
03:07
Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist
Square Root Function
The square root function, √(x), is defined for non-negative values of x. In the context of y = (√(x² + 4)) / x, the expression x² + 4 is always positive, ensuring the square root is defined for all real x. Understanding how the square root affects the function's behavior is essential for analyzing its domain and asymptotic properties.
Recommended video:
03:19
Completing the Square to Rewrite the Integrand Example 6
Watch next
Master Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning