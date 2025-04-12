Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Differentiability
1:37 minutes
Problem 3.2.47a
Textbook Question
Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval
Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be
a. differentiable?
Give reasons for your answers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the graph to identify points where the function is continuous. A function is continuous at a point if there is no break, jump, or hole at that point.
Check for differentiability at each point where the function is continuous. A function is differentiable at a point if it has a defined tangent line, meaning the graph is smooth and not sharp or vertical at that point.
Identify any points where the graph has sharp corners or cusps, as these are typically points where the function is not differentiable.
Look for vertical tangents or discontinuities, as these indicate points where the function is not differentiable.
Based on the graph, determine the points within the interval [-3, 3] where the function is both continuous and smooth, indicating differentiability.
