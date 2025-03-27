Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Differentiability
3:59 minutes
Problem 3.2.58
Textbook Question
Derivative of multiples Does knowing that a function g(t) is differentiable at t = 7 tell you anything about the differentiability of the function 3g at t = 7? Give reasons for your answer.
Verified step by step guidance
1
To determine the differentiability of the function 3g at t = 7, we need to understand the concept of differentiability for a function. A function is differentiable at a point if it has a derivative at that point.
Given that g(t) is differentiable at t = 7, it means that the derivative g'(7) exists.
The function 3g(t) is a scalar multiple of g(t). The derivative of a scalar multiple of a function is the scalar multiplied by the derivative of the function. This is a basic rule of differentiation.
Therefore, the derivative of 3g(t) with respect to t is 3 times the derivative of g(t). Mathematically, this can be expressed as (3g)'(t) = 3 * g'(t).
Since g'(7) exists, it follows that (3g)'(7) = 3 * g'(7) also exists. Thus, the function 3g is differentiable at t = 7.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Differentiability
Differentiability of a function at a point means that the function has a defined derivative at that point. This implies the function is smooth and continuous at that point, without any sharp corners or discontinuities. For a function g(t) to be differentiable at t = 7, it must have a well-defined tangent line at that point.
Recommended video:
05:53
Finding Differentials
Derivative of a Constant Multiple
The derivative of a constant multiple of a function is the constant multiplied by the derivative of the function. Mathematically, if g(t) is differentiable, then the derivative of 3g(t) is 3 times the derivative of g(t). This rule ensures that scaling a function by a constant does not affect its differentiability.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Linearity of Differentiation
Differentiation is a linear operation, meaning it respects addition and scalar multiplication. This property implies that if g(t) is differentiable at a point, then any linear transformation of g(t), such as 3g(t), is also differentiable at that point. Thus, knowing g(t) is differentiable at t = 7 ensures 3g(t) is differentiable at t = 7.
Recommended video:
07:17
Linearization
Watch next
Master Determining Differentiability Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice