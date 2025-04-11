Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4:27 minutes
Problem 4.2.28
Textbook Question
Finding Functions from Derivatives
Suppose that f(0) = 5 and that f'(x) = 2 for all x. Must f(x) = 2x + 5 for all x? Give reasons for your answer.
Verified step by step guidance
1
To determine if f(x) = 2x + 5 for all x, we need to consider the information given: f'(x) = 2 for all x. This means that the derivative of f(x) is constant, indicating that f(x) is a linear function.
A linear function with a constant derivative of 2 can be expressed in the form f(x) = 2x + C, where C is a constant.
We are also given that f(0) = 5. We can use this initial condition to find the value of the constant C.
Substitute x = 0 into the function f(x) = 2x + C to find C: f(0) = 2(0) + C = 5, which simplifies to C = 5.
Thus, the function f(x) = 2x + 5 satisfies both the derivative condition f'(x) = 2 and the initial condition f(0) = 5. Therefore, f(x) = 2x + 5 for all x.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
The derivative of a function at a point measures the rate at which the function value changes as its input changes. It is the slope of the tangent line to the function's graph at that point. In this context, f'(x) = 2 indicates that the function has a constant rate of change, meaning it is linear.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Initial Condition
An initial condition provides a specific value of the function at a particular point, which helps determine the constant of integration when finding the original function from its derivative. Here, f(0) = 5 is the initial condition that allows us to solve for the constant term in the linear function f(x).
Recommended video:
05:03
Initial Value Problems
Linear Function
A linear function is of the form f(x) = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. Given f'(x) = 2, the function has a slope of 2. Using the initial condition f(0) = 5, we find the y-intercept b = 5, confirming that f(x) = 2x + 5 is indeed the function satisfying both the derivative and initial condition.
Recommended video:
07:17
Linearization
Watch next
Master Finding Differentials with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning