Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function at a point measures the rate at which the function value changes as its input changes. It is the slope of the tangent line to the function's graph at that point. In this context, f'(x) = 2 indicates that the function has a constant rate of change, meaning it is linear. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Initial Condition An initial condition provides a specific value of the function at a particular point, which helps determine the constant of integration when finding the original function from its derivative. Here, f(0) = 5 is the initial condition that allows us to solve for the constant term in the linear function f(x). Recommended video: 05:03 05:03 Initial Value Problems