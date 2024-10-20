Given the equation below, find d z / d t dz/dt when d x / d t = 3 dx/dt=3 , d y / d t = 2 dy/dt=2 , x = 2 x=2 , y = 4 , y=4, and z = 1 z=1 .

x 2 + y 2 − 3 z 2 = 125 x^2+y^2-3z^2=125