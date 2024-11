A right tringle has a base of  10 c m ⁡ 10\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}} 10cm and a height of  12 c m ⁡ 12\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}} 12cm. The height of the right triangle is decreasing at a rate of  0.4 c m s ⁡ 0.4\operatorname{\frac{\mathrm{cm}}{s}} 0.4scm​, at what rate is the area of the triangle decreasing?