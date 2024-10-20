The perimeter of a rectangle is fixed at 30 c m ⁡ 30\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}} . If the length L L is increasing at a rate of 2 c m s ⁡ 2\operatorname{\frac{\mathrm{cm}}{s}} , for what value of L L does the area start to decrease? Hint: the rectangle's area starts to decrease when the rate of change for the area is less than 0.