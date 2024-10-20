Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
A 15-foot plank leans against a vertical pole. The top of the plank begins to slide down the pole at a steady speed of 2 inches per second. How fast is the bottom of the plank moving away from the pole when it is 8 feet away from the base of the pole (in inches per second)?
A
dx/dt=1.58sin
B
dx/dt=3.46sin
C
dx/dt=5.04sin
D
dx/dt=3.17sin
