Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Two cars leave the same intersection and drive in perpendicular directions. Car A travels east at a speed of 60hrmi, Car B travels north at a speed of 40hrmi. Car A leaves the intersection at 2pm, while Car B leaves at 2:30pm. Determine the rate at which the distance between the two cars is changing at 3pm.
A
69.62hrmi
B
1.58hrmi
C
18.99hrmi
D
50.41hrmi
1
views
