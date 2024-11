Two cars leave the same intersection and drive in perpendicular directions. Car A travels east at a speed of  60 m i h r 60\frac{mi}{hr} 60hrmi​, Car B travels north at a speed of  40 m i h r 40\frac{mi}{hr} 40hrmi​. Car A leaves the intersection at  2 p m 2pm 2pm, while Car B leaves at  2 : 30 p m 2:30pm 2:30pm. Determine the rate at which the distance between the two cars is changing at  3 p m 3pm 3pm.