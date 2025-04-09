Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
Intro to Extrema
Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local minimum at (1, 1) and a local maximum at (3, 3).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding the behavior of the function around the local minimum and maximum. A local minimum at (1, 1) means that the derivative changes from negative to positive at x = 1, indicating a 'valley' in the graph. Similarly, a local maximum at (3, 3) means the derivative changes from positive to negative at x = 3, indicating a 'peak'.
Consider the general shape of the graph. Between x = 1 and x = 3, the function should increase to reach the local maximum at (3, 3). Before x = 1 and after x = 3, the function should decrease, reflecting the local minimum and maximum respectively.
Sketch the graph starting from the left of x = 1. The function should decrease until it reaches the point (1, 1). At this point, the slope of the tangent line is zero, indicating a local minimum.
From x = 1 to x = 3, sketch the graph such that it increases to reach the local maximum at (3, 3). At this point, the slope of the tangent line is zero again, indicating a local maximum.
Finally, sketch the graph beyond x = 3, where the function should decrease again. Ensure the graph reflects the change in slope at the local minimum and maximum points, creating a smooth curve that is differentiable everywhere.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Differentiable Function
A differentiable function is one that has a derivative at every point in its domain. This means the function is smooth and continuous, without any sharp corners or cusps. Understanding differentiability is crucial for sketching graphs, as it ensures the function's behavior can be predicted using its derivative.
Recommended video:
05:53
Finding Differentials
Local Minimum and Maximum
A local minimum is a point where the function value is lower than all nearby points, while a local maximum is where the function value is higher than all nearby points. These points are critical in graph sketching, as they indicate where the function changes direction, often corresponding to where the derivative equals zero.
Recommended video:
06:02
The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Critical Points and Derivatives
Critical points occur where the derivative of a function is zero or undefined, indicating potential local minima or maxima. Analyzing the derivative helps determine the nature of these points, guiding the sketching of the function's graph by showing where it increases or decreases.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
