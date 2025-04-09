Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Differentiable Function A differentiable function is one that has a derivative at every point in its domain. This means the function is smooth and continuous, without any sharp corners or cusps. Understanding differentiability is crucial for sketching graphs, as it ensures the function's behavior can be predicted using its derivative. Recommended video: 05:53 05:53 Finding Differentials

Local Minimum and Maximum A local minimum is a point where the function value is lower than all nearby points, while a local maximum is where the function value is higher than all nearby points. These points are critical in graph sketching, as they indicate where the function changes direction, often corresponding to where the derivative equals zero. Recommended video: 06:02 06:02 The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema