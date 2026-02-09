In Exercises 129–132 solve the initial value problem.
129. dy/dx = e^(-x-y-2), y(0) = -2
In Exercises 129–132 solve the initial value problem.
129. dy/dx = e^(-x-y-2), y(0) = -2
In Exercises 129–132 solve the initial value problem.
131. x dy - (y + √y)dx = 0, y(1) = 1
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 67–70 for x as a function of t.
(t + 1) (dx/dt) = x² + 1 (for t > -1), x(0) = 0
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
y⁽⁴⁾ = −sin t + cos t;
y′′′(0) =7, y′′(0) = y′(0) = −1, y(0) = 0
Using the acceleration function below, find the velocity function, if the velocity is v = 5 at time t = 2.
a(t)=−20
Find the function f(x) that satisfies the following differential equation.
f′′(x)=3x2; f′(0)=1; f(1)=3