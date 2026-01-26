Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 67–70 for x as a function of t.

Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 67–70 for x as a function of t. (t + 1) (dx/dt) = x² + 1 (for t > -1), x(0) = 0

