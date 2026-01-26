Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 53–56 for y as a function of x.
√(x² - 9) (dy/dx) = 1, where x > 3, y(5) = ln 3
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 53–56 for y as a function of x.
(x² + 1)² (dy/dx) = √(x² + 1), where y(0) = 1
In Exercises 129–132 solve the initial value problem.
129. dy/dx = e^(-x-y-2), y(0) = -2
131. x dy - (y + √y)dx = 0, y(1) = 1
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
y⁽⁴⁾ = −sin t + cos t;
y′′′(0) =7, y′′(0) = y′(0) = −1, y(0) = 0
In Exercises 5–8, show that each function is a solution of the given initial value problem.
7. Differential Equation: xy' + y = -sin(x), x>0
Initial condition: y(π/2) = 0
Solution candidate: y = cos(x)/x